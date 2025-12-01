The Denver Broncos took on the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. It was a close game between the two teams, going back and forth throughout. In fact, they were so evenly matched that they needed overtime to settle the score. That's where Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto became the game's savior.

Denver's defense gave up a touchdown with less than three minutes remaining in overtime. The Commanders elected not to go for the tie and ran a two-point try. It appeared as if Marcus Mariota had Jeremy McNichols for the winning conversion. However, Bonitto had other plans.

Nik Bonitto saves the game for the @Broncos in OT! pic.twitter.com/4vLic6dAks — NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

With this blocked pass, Denver won 27-26. They picked up their eighth straight win. They moved to 10-2 on the season, continuing to build toward a potential AFC West Division championship in 2025.

Article Continues Below

The Broncos offense got a good performance from some key players. Quarterback Bo Nix threw one touchdown and an interception while racking up 321 passing yards on 29 completions. Evan Engram was the leading receiver with 79 yards, while Courtland Sutton hauled in a touchdown.

Denver held a 20-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter. However, two Jake Moody field goals tied the game up at 20 apiece. The game went into overtime with this score. The deadlock was broken when RJ Harvey scampered in for a five-yard touchdown.

The Broncos are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC thanks to their tiebreaker over the New England Patriots. With five games remaining, Denver still has work to do. They hit the field again next Sunday when they take on the lowly Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.