Luis Garcia hasn't taken the mound since the 2023 season after initially suffering an elbow injury that forced him to undergo Tommy John Surgery. There was hope he'd return early this season, however, the Houston Astros starting pitcher experienced a setback in April. General manager Dana Brown revealed a potential return date for the star pitcher on Wednesday.

During a talk with Sean Salisbury on Sports Talk 790, Brown revealed that Luis Garcia is eying a return to the mound in late July or early August. If that's true, then the 28-year-old starting pitcher would have enough time to ramp up for the postseason if Houston is in the mix for the playoffs.

“Astros GM Dana Brown today with Sean Salisbury on Sports Talk 790 said Luis Garcia is on target to return in ‘late July, early August.'”

Before suffering the injury, Luis Garcia was looking like a star on the mound for the Astros. Unfortunately, it's been a tough journey for him, as he hasn't seen the mound since May 2023. He played in six games for Houston that year, finishing with a 4.00 ERA and 1.296 WHIP while recording 31 strikeouts through 27.0 innings pitched. Garcia ended the campaign with a 2-2 win-loss record.

The fact that he has a return timeline is ideal news for the Astros. Houston is right in the mix for the playoff race in the AL West with a 28-25 record. The team is just 1.5 games behind the first-placed Seattle Mariners. With Luis Garcia working his way back from injury, the club has been utilizing a rotation consisting of Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, Lance McCullers Jr., Ryan Gusto, and Colton Gordon.

There is plenty of talent in Houston's pitching rotation, as Garcia isn't the only Astros pitcher on the IL. The club is without Spencer Arrighetti, Ronel Blanco, Hayden Wesneski, Cristian Javier, and J.P. France right now. Regardless, the team is finding success this season, and time should play in their favor, as more and more players should come off the IL and re-join the roster in the summer.