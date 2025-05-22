The Houston Astros' season continues to unravel, as yet another key pitcher lands on the injured list. Right-hander Ronel Blanco, a vital piece of the team’s pitching staff, has been placed on the 15-day IL with elbow inflammation—further compounding an already dire rotation crisis. With a 25–24 record, the club trails the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners (28–20) by 3.5 games and is holding onto second place by the slimmest of margins. The Texas Rangers (25–26) and Los Angeles Angels (24–25) sit just behind, tightening the race with every passing game.

The Astros have already endured a cascade of setbacks, and Blanco's absence means 60% of the Opening Day rotation is now sidelined. This marks another grim headline in a season defined by mounting Astros injury news and increased pressure in a tightly packed division.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported the update from manager Joe Espada on on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the following update.

“Ronel Blanco is going on the injured list and seeking a second opinion on his injured elbow, Joe Espada said. The first opinion showed ‘inflammation,’ Espada said.”

This Blanco injury update follows a series of blows to the rotation. Hayden Wesneski is out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and Spencer Arrighetti remains sidelined with a broken thumb. These losses have thrust prospects Brandon Walter and A.J. Blubaugh into the rotation far sooner than expected.

Tuesday’s start by Walter marked the tenth different pitcher to take the mound for Houston this season—a striking illustration of the Astros rotation injury crisis. Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown now shoulder the bulk of the workload, while Lance McCullers Jr. continues working toward game readiness after a string of injury setbacks.

With the bullpen overtaxed and little margin for error in the AL West, internal development is more critical than ever. Walter and Blubaugh must adapt fast, and veterans must remain healthy if the Houston pitching staff hopes to keep the team competitive.

While minor moves could be explored, the Astros’ path to remaining competitive will rely on depth, resilience, and surviving the tightest division race in baseball.