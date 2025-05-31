In a display of pitching mastery, Framber Valdez delivered his ninth career complete game, needing just 83 pitches to lead the Houston Astros to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. This performance not only underscores Valdez’s remarkable efficiency but also catapulted the Astros into first place in the AL West standings.

MLB took to X, formerly Twitter, to spotlight the achievement.

“Framber Valdez tosses his 9th career complete game! He only needed 83 pitches for this one” the tweet read.

Valdez's outing was nothing short of a pitching masterclass. After yielding a leadoff home run to Jose Caballero on just his second pitch, Valdez completely flipped the script. From that moment on, he dominated the Rays' lineup, scattering only two more singles over nine innings, striking out nine, and never issuing a single walk.

The 31-year-old southpaw’s command of tempo and knack for generating weak contact left the Rays’ hitters consistently off-kilter, never allowing them to find a rhythm. His crisp efficiency on the mound set the tone for a game that stayed knotted until the dramatic final frame.

In the bottom of the ninth, with two outs and tension thick at Minute Maid Park, Yainer Diaz delivered the moment of the night. He turned on a 98 mph sinker and sent it soaring into the right-field stands, igniting a wild celebration and sealing the 2-1 win. It was a defining swing—not just for the game, but for Diaz’s emergence as a rising force in the Astros’ offense.

Valdez's 83-pitch complete game is a rare feat in today's game, where pitch counts and bullpen usage often prevent starters from going the distance. This performance harkens back to the days of Greg Maddux, who epitomized efficiency with his trademark low-pitch complete games. Valdez's outing adds to his reputation as one of the game's most reliable and efficient pitchers.

With Friday’s win, the ‘Stros surged past the Seattle Mariners to reclaim the top spot in the AL West, a testament to their grit and staying power in a tightly contested division. Amid a season riddled with injuries and lineup shuffles, outings like Valdez’s don’t just steady the ship—they remind everyone why Houston remains a perennial powerhouse.