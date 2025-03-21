Houston Astros fans are still trying to get used to the idea of seeing homegrown talents Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker play for different teams this upcoming season, and now they might have to brace themselves for more change. Two-time All-Star starting pitcher Framber Valdez made a troubling revelation in spring training on Friday.

The Astros ace says the organization has not come to him regarding a contract extension. Therefore, he expects to enter free agency following the 2025 season, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome.

Framber Valdez has been extremely valuable to Astros

Valdez has been the backbone of this pitching rotation for some time now, tallying a 3.14 ERA or better in three of the last four years. He also eclipsed 190 strikeouts and 190 innings twice in that span. The thought of watching the consistent left-hander walk out the door is tough enough, but fans might be especially perturbed if Houston does get anything in return for him.

Astros general manager Dana Brown is in a pickle, though. Given the injury problems afflicting the reigning American League champion New York Yankees and the questions facing most of the other AL clubs, Houston probably believes it has a chance at winning its fifth pennant in the last nine seasons. However, that seems unfathomable without Valdez on the roster for the entire campaign.

The 31-year-old has ample incentive to return to his top form in 2025, as he prepares to hit the open market for the first time in his MLB career. The Astros appear intent on capitalizing on that extra motivation and potentially opening up contract talks down the road. This franchise has replaced a bevy of impactful players over the years, and with a proven farm system and savvy deal-making, it is riding an eight-season playoff streak.

Trusting the process has worked to this point, but reliable arms like Framber Valdez are hard to find and develop. His big free agency admission is yet another reminder that all good things must eventually come to an end. For now, though, fans will try to just focus on the present and cheer on the Dominican Republic native whenever he takes the mound.