Joe Espada has seen a lot during his career as a manager. However, Framber Valdez's incident on Tuesday against the New York Yankees was a new one. Valdez gave up a grand slam to Trent Grisham after mis-communicating with his catcher Cesar Salazar. In retaliation, Valdez intentionally crossed up his catcher on the next pitch, hitting him straight in the chest with his next pitch.

Valdez and Salazar left the game soon after, bringing a new level of drama into Houston's clubhouse. Fans and former players around Major League Baseball were shocked and upset at the former All-Star's decision, calling for him to be accountable. The event also adds a wrinkle to Valdez's future with the team. The ace is one of the top pitchers on this year's free agency market.

Espada and the Astros have to make some tough decisions in the offseason. Houston only has so much money to pay its players with. Valdez's incident gives the team a compelling reason to not re-sign the pitcher to a long-term deal. Astros beat writer Chandler Rome went as far as to say that he does not think that Houston is going to fight to keep Valdez around.

Article Continues Below

The Astros likely won't bring Framber Valdez back, but it doesn't have much to do with the cross-up incident, says @Chandler_Rome. "The Astros have never guaranteed a player more than $151 million, much less a pitcher." pic.twitter.com/z6HX5bF8r2 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 4, 2025

“The Astros probably aren't bringing Framber Valdez back, but it's not because of anything you just said,” Rome said. “They're not going to give him the sort of contract that his market value says he's worth and that he will command on the free agent market…. The Astros have never guaranteed a player more than $151 million, much less a pitcher.”

Valdez has been in the spotlight since he intentionally hit Salazar. However, that might be the act that pushes the Astros to part ways with their veteran pitcher. If Houston moves on from him, it could be a blessing in disguise for the team moving forward.