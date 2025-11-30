As Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to start for the team, there's no denying he looks to improve after the 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. With Sanders starting for the Browns once again against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, he spoke after the loss to the 49ers and about head coach Kevin Stefanski's playcalls, and called out a reporter for a question asked about it.

Stefanski had Cleveland go for it on fourth down four times throughout the game, being unable to convert on each try, including two opportunities where the team needed just a yard. One of those times came when the Browns were backed up on their own 33-yard line, with a reporter asking Sanders about Stefanki's aggressiveness, leading to the rookie calling the question “rude.”

“On those two fourth-and-ones that didn't work, did you like Kevin [Stefanski] having the aggressiveness there even backed up in your territory?” the reporter asked.

“I mean, first, that's a rude question to ask. If I think is a great call by my coach,” Sanders responded.

Shedeur Sanders defends the calls by Kevin Stefanski in today's game pic.twitter.com/LHtrA4G0mc — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 30, 2025

When the reporter went to restate the question to clarify, asking about whether he liked Stefanski's aggressiveness, Sanders expressed being able to have the coaching staff's trust in the offense.

“I like being out there playing. So whatever that comes with, it comes with, like, we're not gonna be here and ever point fingers at no coach or do anything like that, that's extremely disrespectful, and that's not even in my place,” Sanders said. “So I'm thankful for being out there, honestly, and I'm thankful that he trusts us as an offense to be able to go out there and be able to execute. Did we execute? No, we didn't. But, you know, I'm just thankful that we have that trust.”

In the loss, Sanders threw for 149 yards with one touchdown pass, completing 16 of his 25 pass attempts, as he looks to lead Cleveland back into the win column against the Titans next Sunday.