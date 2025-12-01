Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 14. However, head coach Jonathan Gannon isn't sure if the team will activate his 21-day practice window.

If he does know, Gannon has decided to keep things close to the vest. A question about Murray's potential return received a cryptic response from the head coach, via team reporter Darren Urban.

“Not sure,” Gannon said about Murray's practice window being opened.

The quarterback has been on IR with a foot injury. With Gannon's answer, it's hard to tell how far along Murray really is in his recovery. But if/when he does return, it's fair to wonder if there is even a place for him on the Cardinals.

Gannon decided to bench Murray in favor of Jacoby Brissett beginning in Week 10. After seven years at the helm, it appears inevitable that quarterback and franchise are headed towards a separation during the offseason. It would then seem counterintuitive to give him back the starting job.

Brissett likely isn't the long-term answer at quarterback. He is 32-years-old and has been mainly a backup throughout his NFL career. Perhaps more concerning, he has gone just 1-5 as a starter in 2025. While Brissett is signed through the 2027 season, it would be a big surprise if the Cardinals didn't look for their next quarterback to build around during the offseason.

What that means for Murray's future is up in the air. At least not playing for Arizona feels inevitable. When it comes to his injury, the team will still want to do right by him. But a return to practice may not even guarantee a return to the gameday roster; at least not as the starter.