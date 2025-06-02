Blanked by the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, 1-0, the Kansas City Royals lost the series against the current AL Central leader. With this latest defeat, the Royals now trail the Tigers by eight games in what continues to be a jumbled pack in the middle of the division. For the Royals, the main thing they've struggled with this year is scoring runs, as they currently rank 28th in MLB in that department.

To that end, the Royals are looking to bolster their run-production game by calling up the widely-regarded number one prospect in their system in Jac Caglianone, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Caglianone, the sixth overall pick of the 2024 MLB Draft, has been raking in the minors this year and earns a well-deserved promotion to the big leagues.

Caglianone figures to play a major role in the Royals' everyday lineup from the jump, as he would likely settle in as the team's starting designated hitter to start his MLB career. It's not quite clear if the team deems him ready to take over at right field immediately, where they've gotten almost zero production this season.

Caglianone has been launching bombs in the minors, and it's his strong play throughout the season that has convinced the Royals brass beyond any reasonable doubt that he's ready to take some at-bats in the major-league level. In just 50 games this season across two minor-league levels, Caglianone has launched 15 home runs and driven in 56 runs on an elite slash line of .322/.389/.593.

The Royals' top prospect, who is ranked 10th in MLB.com's top 100 prospect rankings, is only 22 years of age. While there will undoubtedly be an adjustment period for him, his incredible play this season makes him a must-watch prospect whom the Royals will rely on to give them a bit of a jolt on offense.

Where do the Royals play Jac Caglianone?

One of Caglianone's strengths as a prospect is his arm; while he's listed as a first baseman, he's been given reps at right field as of late to perhaps prepare him for his future positional home in the big league. The Royals have a huge void at right field, and Caglianone, if he makes that position his, could be the answer for them for at least the next six seasons or so.

But with Caglianone being looked at as a piece that could provide an offensive boost, allowing him to acclimate to the big leagues by letting him be the DH for now would be the smart move.