With an injury scare happening to Kansas City Royals second baseman Jonathan India, it has been one instance of many proving to be a down year for the player after being traded from the Cincinnati Reds in the offseason. Though the Royals traded for Mike Yastrzemski, India has been a focal point this season as the 28-year-old spoke bluntly about his season thus far.

So far this season, India has a .238 batting average to go along with six home runs and 35 RBIs, and while he had a key dinger in the 7-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, the year as a whole has been disappointing. India would echo the same sentiments, saying that it has been a “tough year” for him, even saying that while both can be in question, it's more physically than mentally, according to MLB.com.

“Physically, it’s been a tough year,” India said. “It’s more physical than mental, but maybe mentally, too. I love all the guys here. I love the organization. But maybe I’m just not comfortable. I don’t know what it is. I’ve been searching for pretty much the whole year now, trying to find myself. My passion, my fire. And it just hasn’t come out. I don’t know why.

“It’s just part of baseball, it’s a new team, new atmosphere,” India continued. “It’s nothing to do with the organization. They treat me with such respect. It’s very structured. And it’s a winning organization, which I love. So it’s me. I just need to get built in here and figure it out.”

Royals' Jonathan India speaks further on his disappointing season

With Yastremski making plays for the Royals, he served as the leadoff hitter for the team, a spot that India has been in for the majority of the season. There have been other changes to India as Kansas City tried him out at left field to start the season, then transitioned him back to second base, which has taken a toll on his body.

“There’s a lot that’s not normal with me [this year],” India said. “My whole career, I’ve never hit this bad, I don’t think. I’ve always found a way to come through in situations. This year, it’s just not the case. I’m just not the same guy at the plate, I guess guys go through that. I need to find a way to push through it.

“I want fans to know that I’m not going out there and purposely [doing] this,” India continued. “It’s a transition for me that I’m going through, and I’m learning every day. I’m continuing to play, and I’m not afraid to be out there. I love this game too much to hide from it.”

However, Wednesday's outing, where India had the aforementioned home run, could be a step in the right direction.