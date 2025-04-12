Coming off last season's surprising postseason run, the Kansas City Royals are looking to make an even bigger statement in 2025. A young core fueled by last year's AL MVP runner-up in Bobby Witt Jr. could be a dangerous team for a very long time. General manager J.J Picollo and manager Matt Quatraro are working hand in hand to build the next contending Royals teams. 2024 first-round pick Jac Caglianone could be the next piece of that core, and he showed off just how naturally talented he is on Thursday. In his first at-bat in Double-A, the designated hitter hit a single almost 121 miles per hour according to MLB.com's Kenny Van Doren.

“In his first at-bat for Double-A Northwest Arkansas against Frisco, Caglianone smoked a reported 120.9 mph single the opposite way, per the Trackman system at Arvest Ballpark,” wrote Van Doren. “For perspective, Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz recorded the top mark of 122.4 mph on a single Aug. 24, 2022. Cruz also logged the hardest-hit ball between Triple-A and the Florida State League with a 121.7 mph single on May 12, 2022. Caglianone’s knock would be the 12th-hardest hit ball in the Statcast era.”

Following an eye-popping spring training in which he showed why he could be in the majors as soon as this summer. Entering Thursday, the man also known as “Cags” was hitting .333 with two home runs and 11 RBIs through his first five games in the Naturals. At the moment, he's the Royals' top prospect. As the team tries to make another trip to the playoffs, they could use all the help they can get. Will Caglianone be a part of this season's potential playoff squad.

Could Jac Caglianone make major league debut for Royals this season?

The Royals have gotten off to a 7-7 start, but there's still plenty of time left in the season. 148 games to be precise. Kris Bubic has continued to breakout. The offense, led by Witt Jr. and third baseman Maikel Garcia, has had a solid start. The AL Central is wide open as well.

Three of the four AL divisional teams last year were from the Central, including the Royals. The team hung tough with the New York Yankees before falling in four games. Quatraro and Picollo have built an emerging and deep system that should feed the major league team for years to come. Will those potential core pieces, like Caglianone, continue to make an impact this season?