The Kansas City Royals are in the thick of the American League wild card battle. However, losing Kris Bubic hurts the Royals' chances, even after a big win on Wednesday. After going through regulation without any runs being scored, Kansas City broke through in the tenth inning. Royals catcher hit a walk-off RBI single off of Daysbel Hernandez to score MJ Melendez.

Perez has shifted from catcher to first base to designated hitter in 2025. However, that has not prevented the veteran from being as productive as ever at the plate. He only needed to see two pitches in the 10th inning, punching Hernandez's slider into right field. Melendez scored from second, giving the Royals their seventh win in their last ten games.

Salvador Perez with a walkoff RBI to win it for the Royals 👏pic.twitter.com/4U57ZCctOp — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) July 30, 2025

After rumors flew that Kansas City wanted Jarren Duran, the Royals traded for Randal Grichuk from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The move helped convey a message that the team wants to compete for a playoff spot this season. Despite injuries to Cole Ragans and Jac Caglianone, Kansas City has been able to turn their season around. They are still under .500, but things are looking up.

While they are on a hot stretch, the Royals have a large hill to climb. They are just under ten games behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central. While catching Tarik Skubal and Co. is almost out of the question, they can still easily make it to the postseason. Until they completely find their rhythm, Perez is there to provide big swings in clutch moments.

For Hernandez and the Braves, they walk away disappointed. Ronald Acuña Jr.'s injury has Atlanta scared. However, another loss leaves them even further behind in the National League.

Perez's walk-off hit to score Melendez is the ninth walk-0ff hit of his career. The Royals have him to thank for the 1-0 win that gives them momentum heading into their weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays.