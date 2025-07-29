The Kansas City Royals have made a litany of moves surrounding their pitching staff. Royals manager Matt Quatraro has his work cut out for him if his team wants to secure a wild card spot. Kansas City took a step in the right direction when they extended Seth Lugo. However, Rich Hill's time with the team is over. The team designated him for assignment in favor of Thomas Hatch.

Hill, who is 45 years old, made history with his start on July 22. Unfortunately, the veteran did not play well enough to secure a roster spot until the end of the season. The Royals announced on their social media page that they DFA'd him. Hill will go back onto the league waivers, hopeful to get an opportunity with another Major League Baseball team.

While going back to the minors is a tough blow for Hill, he has a chance to make history again. The 45-year-old is one team away from setting the record for most teams played for by a single player. Right now, he is tied for the lead with 14 teams. However, the chances that he receives another chance in the major leagues are slim to none.

Hatch joins the team from Triple-A. He figures to be near the back of Quatraro's starting rotation. However, Cole Ragans' absence for Kansas City could give him a chance to start. For now, the Royals are happy that they retained Lugo. The pitcher was the primary Kansas City player in rumors ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Now, he is on the team for the next two seasons.

Hill turned heads when he got called back up to the major leagues. After his 2025 debut, he had a solid case to stay on the roster. Unfortunately for him, the Royals decided to opt for youth. Now, all Hill can do is wait and hope that a team that struck out at the deadline turns to him as a last resort.