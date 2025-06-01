The Detroit Tigers have surprised some MLB fans this year, backing up their run to the ALDS last season by racing out to a big lead in the AL Central. Through 59 games, Detroit comfortably has the best record in the Major Leagues at 38-21.

Star pitcher Tarik Skubal is a massive reason for that. The standout left-hander is one of the frontrunners for the AL CY Young Award as the calendar flips to June and gives the Tigers a big advantage over their opponent no matter who they are playing when he is on the mound.

Skubal had his best stuff on Saturday night, throwing seven shutout innings against the Kansas City Royals and giving up just two hits. Skubal struck out seven Royals and didn't walk any, but he was still pulled at the end of the seventh inning after just 90 pitches.

That decision came as a surprise to many, but manager AJ Hinch explained the controversial decision on Sunday morning, via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

“Listen, it's way easier to just let guys go until they can't go anymore,” Hinch said. “We need all of our pitchers. We've been very disciplined and very thorough and explained it. When it doesn't work out in your favor, it doesn't mean the decision wasn't made with some intent. Obviously, it's a long season. We got to run the race to get where we need to get to. All you really need to do is look around our rotation and the rotation around the league.

“It's hard to get through the race. It's hard to get wire to wire without making some difficult decisions along the way. Unfortunately, in my position, I know more information of what's going on in the dugout in between innings — fatigue levels, hydration, the long race that we're trying to run. So you make a call like that.”

Letting Skubal continue to pitch worked as recently as his previous start, when he threw a complete game shutout in just 94 pitches against the Cleveland Guardians. However, it makes sense that Hinch would be taking every precaution to make sure his ace is healthy and ready to go for the stretch run as this Tigers team chases a World Series title.