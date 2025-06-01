The Detroit Tigers have surprised some MLB fans this year, backing up their run to the ALDS last season by racing out to a big lead in the AL Central. Through 59 games, Detroit comfortably has the best record in the Major Leagues at 38-21.

Star pitcher Tarik Skubal is a massive reason for that. The standout left-hander is one of the frontrunners for the AL CY Young Award as the calendar flips to June and gives the Tigers a big advantage over their opponent no matter who they are playing when he is on the mound.

Skubal had his best stuff on Saturday night, throwing seven shutout innings against the Kansas City Royals and giving up just two hits. Skubal struck out seven Royals and didn't walk any, but he was still pulled at the end of the seventh inning after just 90 pitches.

That decision came as a surprise to many, but manager AJ Hinch explained the controversial decision on Sunday morning, via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

Article Continues Below
More Detroit Tigers News
Detroit Tigers second base Gleyber Torres (25) receives congratulations from first base Spencer Torkelson (20) after scoring in the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park.
Spencer Torkelson reveals Tigers’ mentality shift amid best start in MLBScotty White ·
New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Ex-player has this first baseman starting over Yankees’ Paul Goldschmidt in ASGQuinn Allen ·
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Reese Olson (45) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
Tigers’ Reese Olson crossing major hurdle in return from injuryRichard Pereira ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Mandatory Credit: © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tigers’ stud rookie pitcher shut down with elbow injuryZachary Draves ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park.
Justin Verlander’s NSFW message to Tigers on Tarik SkubalZachary Weinberger ·
Detroit Tigers outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy (44) hits a RBI single in the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park.
AJ Hinch reveals ‘hero’ as Tigers pull off crucial sweep vs. GiantsScotty White ·

“Listen, it's way easier to just let guys go until they can't go anymore,” Hinch said. “We need all of our pitchers. We've been very disciplined and very thorough and explained it. When it doesn't work out in your favor, it doesn't mean the decision wasn't made with some intent. Obviously, it's a long season. We got to run the race to get where we need to get to. All you really need to do is look around our rotation and the rotation around the league.

“It's hard to get through the race. It's hard to get wire to wire without making some difficult decisions along the way. Unfortunately, in my position, I know more information of what's going on in the dugout in between innings — fatigue levels, hydration, the long race that we're trying to run. So you make a call like that.”

Letting Skubal continue to pitch worked as recently as his previous start, when he threw a complete game shutout in just 94 pitches against the Cleveland Guardians. However, it makes sense that Hinch would be taking every precaution to make sure his ace is healthy and ready to go for the stretch run as this Tigers team chases a World Series title.