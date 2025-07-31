Just ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline, the Kansas City Royals completed a trade for left-handed starter Bailey Falter from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jeff Passan, more often than not, was the first to report the trade.

The Pirates acquired first baseman Callan Moss and left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk from the Royals in exchange for Falter.

Are the Royals buyers? Good question. It's believed that they are. Falter's addition is likely due to Kris Bubic and his brutal injury. The Royals believe they are a good enough team to compete in the American League, just three games out of a Wild Card spot. This was not the only addition the Royals had on the day.

KC also traded for outfielder Mike Yastrzemski from the San Francisco Giants. Yunior Marte goes to the Giants in return.

Adding Falter and Yaz are good additions to the team. Both will contribute as the Royals aim to get back to the postseason. On the season, Falter is 7-5 with a 3.73 ERA (35th in MLB), 1.18 WHIP, and has 70 strikeouts in 22 starts this season. The southpaw should be a prominent member of the rotation.

Yastrzemski is not having a great season offensively, but he provides a stellar glove. On the year, he is batting .231 with eight homers and 28 RBIs with a .685 OPS. He will likely be a bench bat or rotational outfielder for the rest of the season.

Around the same time as this trade, maybe a few moments earlier, the Royals traded away backup catcher Freddy Fermin to the San Diego Padres for two pitchers, Stephen Kolek and Ryan Bergert. The Padres had been asking for a catcher for some time now, and got a huge upgrade over Martin Maldonaldo and Elias Diaz.

The Royals' next game will be against Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road.

