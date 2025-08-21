New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto would be the leadoff hitter on almost any team in Major League Baseball. However, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza entrusted the position to star shortstop Francisco Lindor after he overcame struggles. The All-Star infielder made the most of it yet again on Thursday against the Washington Nationals. He took McKenzie Gore deep early.

Lindor and Soto matched a Mets record earlier this season. However, the shortstop sits alone in New York's record books after his 8th leadoff home run of the season. It is the most of any player in team history in a single season. Lindor jumped on a low fastball and hammered it 371 feet to left field.

Lindor and his teammates are trying to stop a skid that has impacted the race in the National League East. New York was neck-and-neck with the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot earlier this season. Now, the Phillies entered Thursday with a 6.5 game lead for the division and the playoff berth that comes with it.

Mendoza and the Mets are under pressure to make a push in their division before the playoffs begin. After drama between New York's manager and Soto, the former MVP has been on his game. Together with Lindor and Pete Alonso, the Mets have one of the best trios in the league at the plate. Now, it is a matter of finding a rhythm before the postseason begins.

Lindor's home run off of Gore is a good sign. He is the Nationals' ace and has had a good season despite the team's struggles. The shortstop is one of the better all-around players the league has to offer and is the de-facto leader of the Mets this season.

Lindor gave New York an early lead against Washington. Mendoza hopes that his team can capitalize on a hot start and challenge the Phillies for the division title.

