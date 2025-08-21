Despite last night's loss, the Kansas City Royals are looking to capture a four-game set against the Texas Rangers on Thursday. Both teams are in playoff contention, as each team looks to clinch an AL Wild Card slot. In the seventh inning, they hold a slim 5-4 advantage over the visiting Rangers. As the Royals look to capture three of out four from Texas, star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. once again joined another elite MLB club, according to OptaSTATS on X, formerly Twitter.

“Bobby Witt Jr. had his 20th career multi-stolen base game today, in his 595th MLB game, after he hit his 100th home run Tuesday,” posted the stats-focused page after Witt Jr.'s feat. “The only other players in MLB history with 100 HR and 20 multi-SB games before their 600th career game are Eric Davis (459) and Hanley Ramirez (595).”

In joining fellow All-Stars like Davis and Ramirez, it's clear that Witt Jr. is blazing a strong path for himself so far in his big-league career. If not for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge's historic 2024 season, Witt Jr. would have likely won the AL MVP award. Once again, he's on a torrid offensive pace. With the Royals just two and a half games out of the final Wild Card spot, can they catch up to the Seattle Mariners?

Bobby Witt Jr. joins elite club as Royals look to return to postseason

Cleveland Indians designated hitter Hanley Ramirez (13) at Progressive Field.
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Ramirez and Davis are both former multi-time All-Stars, and each of them were diverse threats just like Witt Jr. is now. However, it looks like the Royals shortstop could be on an even greater trajectory than both former stars. If he can lead Kansas City back to the playoffs once again, it's possible that Witt Jr.'s legend will only grow.

A win Wednesday could draw the Royals to within a game and a half of postseason baseball. The upcoming schedule does feature a few fellow postseason contenders, most notably division rivals in the Detroit Tigers (six games left, including this weekend) and Cleveland Guardians (a four-game set in Cleveland next month). If Witt Jr. continues this MVP-like output, there's certainly a good chance that Kansas City will return to October. From there, don't be surprised to see even more amazing acts from “Bobby Baseball.”

