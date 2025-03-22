The Kansas City Royals have been dealt a scare ahead of Opening Day.

Slugger Vinnie Pasquantino suffered a hamstring injury in spring training on Saturday and will be evaluated on Sunday to determine the severity, per Anne Rogers.

Pasquantino said he feels fine but knows it'll be up to the medical staff to diagnose how bad the strain is:

“I feel fine,” Pasquantino said. “My gut tells me it's not going to affect anything, but my gut is not the medical staff.

“Just trying to kind of bust it down the line,” Pasquantino continued. “It just kind of grabbed on me. I don’t believe it’ll be a big deal.”

Pasquantino tweaked his hamstring while trying to beat out a double play ground ball. He immediately came up limping and looked to be in discomfort. The 27-year-old was the Royals' third-best hitter last season and that will surely be the case again. He had a breakout 2024 season, hitting .262 with 19 home runs. Pasquantino will be Kansas City's starting first baseman.

Hamstring injuries can be tricky. It's hard to know at this point just how serious the strain could be, but it's far from ideal. The Royals open the 2025 campaign on Thursday, March 27 against the Cleveland Guardians. Pasquantino will be evaluated in Arlington on Sunday because KC is heading to the Lone Star State to take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

If Pasquantino does miss any time, the ball club at least have more weapons to make up for the loss. They traded for Jonathan India this offseason in exchange for Brady Singer, while the Royals also swung a trade for utility man Mark Canha on Friday. He's capable of playing first base if needed.

The Royals went 86-76 last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. They ultimately lost in the ALDS to the New York Yankees.