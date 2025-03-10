The Kansas City Royals made the playoffs in 2024, powering out of their rebuild with an 86-win season. Bobby Witt Jr finished second in MVP voting and got all of the attention. But Royals first baseman Vinnie ‘Pasquatch' Pasquantino was a star as well, with 97 RBIs in his third season. He spoke with MLB Network's Adnan Virk about how he got the name Pasquatch.

"I get called Pasquatch a lot… it's replaced my real name."@Royals first baseman @VPasquantino talks about the origin of his nickname, goals for 2025 and more. MLB Network + @TMobile pic.twitter.com/lrd23oxcRR — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I have no idea,” Pasquantino said when asked how the nickname started. “I'm pretty sure, Ryan O'Hearn, I'm pretty sure you were the first one to call me that. And then the Royals ran with it and they've really run with it so I've started to run with it too.”

O'Hearn and Pasquantino played on the 2022 Royals, who won 65 games and finished last in the AL Central. They were both first basemen so they likely spent a lot of time together in that season.

“I get called Pasquatch a lot which is very funny,” he continued. “Whether I'm walking out to the field, it's replaced my real name. So it's kinda just what I get called now and I'm used to turning my head when I hear it.”

pic.twitter.com/0ZQzYLcJVW — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 1, 2024 Expand Tweet

To see how far the Royals have taken the Pasquatch nickname, look no further than this social media post from October. Pasquantino was hurt at the end of the regular season. Instead of a traditional injury announcement, they posted a picture of a sasquatch holding a baseball bat. This got fans riled up and was immediately recognized by everyone who was waiting for the news.

The Royals need Pasquantino to slug to win games this season. Witt should put together another MVP-caliber season but it could go to waste without a great slugger behind him. The Pasquatch is healthy and ready to lead Kansas City to another playoff berth.