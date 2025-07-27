Just a few days away from July 31, the Major League Baseball trade deadline is underway. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Eugenio Suarez have dominated the spotlight, but other players on the roster have been moving. In their latest dump, Arizona sent veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk to the Kansas City Royals. The trade is one of many at this year's MLB trade deadline.

The deal was confirmed by MLB insider Robert Murray.

Grichuck slids in perfectly in the Royals' outfield. Kansas City wanted to bring in a player with a controllable contract that they could keep around for a while. While he is on the older end of the spectrum, Grichuk fits the bill. The move cements the Royals' desire to contend for an American League playoff spot this season.

Grichuk figures to replace either John Rave or Kyle Isbel in the outfield long-term. However, Royals manager Matt Quatraro could have him take Jac Caglianone's place as soon as Sunday. Kansas City's rookie left the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with injury. Regardless of where he fits into the roster, Grichuk is a good add for a Royals team desperate for outfielders.

In return for their veteran, the Diamondbacks received a reliever prospect, according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman. While the package is less than what Suarez is likely to fetch, Arizona continues to stockpile young talent. However, they are not done dealing away players to contenders around the league.

Reports have the Diamondbacks leaning towards moving on from starting pitchers as well as Suarez before the July 31 deadline. Competitive teams around the league have been in touch with Arizona about their entire roster with the exception of Corbin Carroll. At this point, Arizona looks like they will listen to every phone call they get.

The Royals had connections to Jarren Duran earlier this month. Instead, they bring in Grichuk, a cheaper option that gives them the flexibility to quickly pivot when they need to.