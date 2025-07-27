Randal Grichuk’s time with the Arizona Diamondbacks came to an emotional end Saturday, and the cameras were there to capture his final goodbye. In the middle of the D-backs’ game, Grichuk was informed he had been traded to the Kansas City Royals. As the news spread through the dugout, teammates made their way over to offer hugs, handshakes, and well-wishes — a raw and human moment amid the often ruthless world of trade-deadline baseball.

The deal, which sent Grichuk to Kansas City in exchange for right-handed reliever Andrew Hoffmann, marks the latest move in a growing sell-off by the Diamondbacks. Grichuk, who turns 34 next month, had signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal with Arizona this offseason and brought a veteran presence to the lineup. In 69 games this year, he hit .243/.280/.462 with 11 home runs and a 99 wRC+ — production that, while not elite, still gives the Royals a much-needed boost in the outfield.

D-Backs fire sale continues ahead of the trade deadline

Kansas City has been getting some of the worst outfield production in the majors this season, ranking dead last in both fWAR and wRC+. With Jac Caglianone recently sidelined by hamstring tightness, the addition of Grichuk offers not only experience but much-needed depth. He’s expected to see regular playing time, particularly against left-handed pitching, where he holds a 102 wRC+ on the season.

The Royals, sitting at 51-53 and just 3.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot, are inching toward buyer territory. The Grichuk trade follows their acquisition of Adam Frazier earlier this month and suggests a front office looking to stay in the hunt without mortgaging the future. Hoffmann, the player headed to Arizona in the deal, is a 25-year-old right-hander who made his MLB debut earlier this year but was recently optioned to Triple-A. He’ll report to the Reno Aces and could be called upon as the D-backs cycle through bullpen options during the stretch run.

As for Arizona, the deal underscores their decision to move toward a seller's mindset at the deadline. At 51-53, the same record as the Royals, the D-backs sit four games out of a Wild Card spot — within striking distance, but with numerous high-profile expiring contracts on the roster, they appear to be planning for the future. The Grichuk move follows the trade of Josh Naylor to Seattle and could be the precursor to even bigger moves involving names like Eugenio Suárez, Zac Gallen, or Merrill Kelly.

For now, though, the lasting image is of Grichuk bidding farewell — a reminder that behind every transaction is a player leaving a clubhouse, and teammates losing a brother.