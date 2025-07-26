Jac Caglianone has been a revelation as a rookie in Major League Baseball. The slugger was called up by the Kansas City Royals earlier this season. Since getting to the major leagues, he has given the Royals a boost in power. However, Matt Quatraro had to replace him with MJ Melendez in left field on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians.

According to MLB.com reporter Anne Rodgers, Caglianone left the game after his first at-bat. Quatraro pulled the rookie, and the Royals medical staff took him into the clubhouse. The abrupt exit is cause for concern for Kansas City fans. Prior to his exit, Caglianone figured to be a big part of the series against Cleveland. It was his first series against the American Central rival.

Melendez is a capable replacement in left field for Caglianone. However, Quatraro's offense is nowhere near as good without him. The rookie's batting average was at .148 heading into the game, but Melendez's is even worse(.085). The Royals will have to make do as they kick off their doubleheader against the Guardians.

Both teams entered the series trailing the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central by more than five games. However, the three-game set carries a lot of weight in the AL wild card picture. Each team is less than five games out of the last spot and need to win as many games as they can to catch up. Without Caglianone on the field, the Royals' path would get much harder.

There were no immediate updates on Caglianone's condition. Until they know more, fans around Kansas City have to hold their breaths and hope. While Bobby Witt Jr. has led the Royals this season, the team needs all the offense it can get.

For now, though, Melendez will have to be enough in the outfield. The best Quatraro can do is rally his team and try to pull off two wins on Saturday without a key offensive weapon.