Jac Caglianone has been a revelation as a rookie in Major League Baseball. The slugger was called up by the Kansas City Royals earlier this season. Since getting to the major leagues, he has given the Royals a boost in power. However, Matt Quatraro had to replace him with MJ Melendez in left field on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians.

According to MLB.com reporter Anne Rodgers, Caglianone left the game after his first at-bat. Quatraro pulled the rookie, and the Royals medical staff took him into the clubhouse. The abrupt exit is cause for concern for Kansas City fans. Prior to his exit, Caglianone figured to be a big part of the series against Cleveland. It was his first series against the American Central rival.

Melendez is a capable replacement in left field for Caglianone. However, Quatraro's offense is nowhere near as good without him. The rookie's batting average was at .148 heading into the game, but Melendez's is even worse(.085). The Royals will have to make do as they kick off their doubleheader against the Guardians.

Both teams entered the series trailing the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central by more than five games. However, the three-game set carries a lot of weight in the AL wild card picture. Each team is less than five games out of the last spot and need to win as many games as they can to catch up. Without Caglianone on the field, the Royals' path would get much harder.

There were no immediate updates on Caglianone's condition. Until they know more, fans around Kansas City have to hold their breaths and hope. While Bobby Witt Jr. has led the Royals this season, the team needs all the offense it can get.

For now, though, Melendez will have to be enough in the outfield. The best Quatraro can do is rally his team and try to pull off two wins on Saturday without a key offensive weapon.

More Kansas City Royals News
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo (67) returns to the dugout against the New York Yankees after being replaced in the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals GM responds to trade rumors around All-Star pitcherBrayden Haena ·
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Royals trade proposal lands Jarren Duran from Red SoxZachary Howell ·
image thumbnail
Padres trade proposal lands Seth Lugo from RoyalsGarrett Kerman ·
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Cavan Biggio (18) celebrates his double against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field.
Royals make surprising Cavan Biggio roster moveBrayden Haena ·
Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Lugo (67) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Dodgers’ perfect Seth Lugo trade proposal to RoyalsZachary Howell ·
Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Lugo (67) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field.
Seth Lugo’s reaction to trade deadline rumors after beating interested CubsMalik Brown ·