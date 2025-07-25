As the July 31 MLB trade deadline approaches, the Kansas City Royals find themselves in a complicated position with All-Star starter Seth Lugo. Despite his name being frequently floated in trade rumors, Royals general manager J.J. Picollo made it clear on Wednesday that Kansas City is in no rush to move on from its ace.

“I love Seth Lugo,” Picollo said via Anne Rogers of MLB.com. “We're a much better team with Seth Lugo here than not here… If you move a guy like Seth Lugo, you better be really sure you're getting something back that makes this team significantly better.”

Lugo has been nothing short of dominant in 2025, posting a 2.95 ERA through 19 starts. He added to his strong résumé with six innings of two-run ball in Wednesday’s win over the Cubs — his 11th quality start of the season. But with Kansas City still sitting three games under .500 and outside the crowded AL Wild Card race, the club may have to weigh the value of short-term success against long-term roster building.

Royals have some big decisions to make ahead of the trade deadline

Lugo, 34, is expected to decline his $15 million player option this offseason, which would make him a rental for any acquiring team — and a risky one at that, should an injury arise. Still, he remains one of the top arms available and has reportedly drawn interest from teams like the Cubs and Red Sox, per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

The Royals' offense has struggled mightily this season, especially in the outfield. They rank dead last among MLB outfields in virtually every offensive category, from OPS to home runs to wRC+. That’s why, according to Rosenthal, if Kansas City does trade Lugo, it will be for controllable outfield talent.

Enter Boston. The Red Sox have a logjam of young outfielders and a desperate need for reliable starting pitching. Rosenthal reports that left fielder Jarren Duran — a former All-Star with elite speed and three years of club control — is a name the Royals could target in a potential deal. Duran is having a down year compared to his breakout 2024 campaign, but his upside remains intriguing.

Rosenthal notes that a straight-up swap of Lugo for Duran is unlikely, and Kansas City may need to package a prospect to get it done. With catching prospects like Blake Mitchell, Carter Jensen, and Ramon Ramirez in their system, the Royals have the depth to make a deal work — if they choose to.

It’s also possible that Kansas City holds onto Lugo and offers him a qualifying offer in free agency, ensuring draft pick compensation if he signs elsewhere. Plus, there’s optimism in the front office that they could re-sign him — similar to how they retained Michael Wacha last winter. For now, Lugo is still scheduled to make one more start before the deadline. Whether it’s his last in a Royals uniform remains to be seen.