The Kansas City Royals made a noteworthy roster shakeup on Friday, designating veteran utility man Cavan Biggio for assignment in order to reinstate right-handed reliever Hunter Harvey from the 60-day injured list. In a corresponding move, pitcher Jonathan Bowlan was optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

The decision to DFA Biggio raises eyebrows, especially given his recent resurgence at the Triple-A level. After struggling in a part-time role with the Royals to start the season, hitting just .174 with a .296 on-base percentage and .246 slugging over 83 plate appearances, Biggio was sent down to Omaha on May 25. As a player with over five years of MLB service time, he had to approve the demotion — and did so — despite having the right to refuse the assignment.

Since arriving in Triple-A, Biggio has looked like a different player. In 176 plate appearances, he posted a strong .285/.375/.464 slash line with four home runs, 23 RBIs, and 26 runs scored. His 120 wRC+ suggests he was producing well above league average in the International League, showing signs that he might still have something left in the tank.

The Royals are making moves ahead of the trade deadline

However, despite the improved production, the Royals never recalled him, a signal that he wasn’t in their long-term plans. Now, Biggio enters DFA limbo, giving the Royals up to a week to either trade him, release him, or outright him to the minors — though the latter is unlikely given his service time and injury status.

Biggio’s MLB career began with promise. In 2019, as a rookie with the Blue Jays, he showcased power and plate discipline, hitting 16 home runs with a 16.5% walk rate and finishing with a .234/.364/.429 slash line. But over time, pitchers began to attack him more aggressively, and his production dipped. Since 2021, he’s batted just .214 with a .323 OBP and .342 slugging — decent on-base skills, but not enough impact at the plate to lock down a roster spot.

Still, his versatility could make him attractive to other clubs as the trade deadline approaches. Biggio has played every position except catcher and pitcher in his career, including time at second base, third base, first base, and the outfield. That kind of flexibility can be valuable for teams needing depth or injury insurance down the stretch.

Hunter Harvey’s return to the Royals' bullpen prompted the move, as the team needed a 40-man roster spot. The hard-throwing reliever had been sidelined with a shoulder injury since earlier this season.

While Biggio’s time in Kansas City appears to be over, his improved play at Triple-A might earn him a shot elsewhere. With teams preparing for deadline moves and roster churn ahead, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a contender take a flyer on the 30-year-old switch-hitter.