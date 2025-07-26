The Kansas City Royals have a team with a foursome of big-time power hitters. They include All-Star Bobby Witt Jr., veteran catcher Sal Perez and a pair of youngsters in Vinny Pasquantino and Jac Caglianone. It would not be a surprise if any one of those players hit a long ball with the game on the line for manager Matt Quatraro's Royals.

However, the Royals were able to walk off the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday on a three-run home run by Jonathan India in the bottom of the 10th inning. India is clearly not a power hitter under normal circumstances. He had just four home runs prior to his game-winning clout against the Guardians.

Prior to India's game-winning blast, John Rave and Luke Malle had gotten on base as a result of a pair of walks issued by Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase. India stepped to the plate with one out in the inning and drove the ball over the fence left centerfield.

The Guardians had taken the lead in the top of the 10th inning. Kyle Manzardo had driven in Steven Kwan with a one-out single to left center. The line drive had barely eluded Witt's leaping attempt at shortstop to make the catch. The Guardians continued to threaten after the Manzardo hit, but Carlos Santana struck out and Nolan Jones grounded out to end the inning.

Royals hoping to overtake Guardians for second place in AL Central

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro (33) makes a mound visit against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field.
Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Kansas City is trying to chase down the Guardians for second place in the division as both teams are keeping an eye on the slumping Detroit Tigers, who remain in first place.

However, the Tigers had the best record in the American League a month ago, but they have been playing brutal baseball in recent weeks, having dropped 11 of their last 12 games.

Prior to the that ugly run, the Guardians and Royals were both double-digit games behind the division leaders. That is no longer the case.

While the Royals were thrilled to get the game-winning blast from India, they were also happy with the pitching of starter Michael Wacha. He pitched 5.1 innings for the Royals, allowing just three hits and one run. He struck out five batters and issued just one walk.

Steven Cruz pitched the final inning for Kansas City and he was credited with his third victory of the season. Clase suffered the loss for the Guardians and he fell to 5-3 for the season. He has blown five saves.

More Kansas City Royals News
Kansas City Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone (14) looks on after the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.
Royals outfielder exits vs. GuardiansZachary Howell ·
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo (67) returns to the dugout against the New York Yankees after being replaced in the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals GM responds to trade rumors around All-Star pitcherBrayden Haena ·
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Royals trade proposal lands Jarren Duran from Red SoxZachary Howell ·
image thumbnail
Padres trade proposal lands Seth Lugo from RoyalsGarrett Kerman ·
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Cavan Biggio (18) celebrates his double against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field.
Royals make surprising Cavan Biggio roster moveBrayden Haena ·
Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Lugo (67) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Dodgers’ perfect Seth Lugo trade proposal to RoyalsZachary Howell ·