The Kansas City Royals have a team with a foursome of big-time power hitters. They include All-Star Bobby Witt Jr., veteran catcher Sal Perez and a pair of youngsters in Vinny Pasquantino and Jac Caglianone. It would not be a surprise if any one of those players hit a long ball with the game on the line for manager Matt Quatraro's Royals.

However, the Royals were able to walk off the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday on a three-run home run by Jonathan India in the bottom of the 10th inning. India is clearly not a power hitter under normal circumstances. He had just four home runs prior to his game-winning clout against the Guardians.

Prior to India's game-winning blast, John Rave and Luke Malle had gotten on base as a result of a pair of walks issued by Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase. India stepped to the plate with one out in the inning and drove the ball over the fence left centerfield.

The Guardians had taken the lead in the top of the 10th inning. Kyle Manzardo had driven in Steven Kwan with a one-out single to left center. The line drive had barely eluded Witt's leaping attempt at shortstop to make the catch. The Guardians continued to threaten after the Manzardo hit, but Carlos Santana struck out and Nolan Jones grounded out to end the inning.

Royals hoping to overtake Guardians for second place in AL Central

Kansas City is trying to chase down the Guardians for second place in the division as both teams are keeping an eye on the slumping Detroit Tigers, who remain in first place.

However, the Tigers had the best record in the American League a month ago, but they have been playing brutal baseball in recent weeks, having dropped 11 of their last 12 games.

Prior to the that ugly run, the Guardians and Royals were both double-digit games behind the division leaders. That is no longer the case.

While the Royals were thrilled to get the game-winning blast from India, they were also happy with the pitching of starter Michael Wacha. He pitched 5.1 innings for the Royals, allowing just three hits and one run. He struck out five batters and issued just one walk.

Steven Cruz pitched the final inning for Kansas City and he was credited with his third victory of the season. Clase suffered the loss for the Guardians and he fell to 5-3 for the season. He has blown five saves.