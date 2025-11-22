The Los Angeles Angels are seemingly trying to obtain a strong pitching identity, hiring former catcher Kurt Suzuki to be their manager, bringing in World Series-winning pitching coach Mike Maddux and trading slugging outfielder Taylor Ward to the Baltimore Orioles for promising right-hander Grayson Rodriguez. However, this squad still has plenty of offensive issues that need to be addressed, and it is trusting three-time All-Star Brady Anderson to help fix them.

The 15-year outfielder, who spent the majority of his MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles, will be the Angels' new hitting coach. Suzuki debuted with the Oakland Athletics five years after Anderson retired in 2002, but he clearly has a considerable amount of respect for him. The 2019 champion and new Halos skipper shared his enthusiasm about the latest addition to his coaching staff.

“I’m really excited about Brady,” Suzuki said, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman. “He’s gonna be great. Once we get the whole staff rounded out, I’ll definitely talk more about it. I appreciate it!”

The Angels' lineup has much to work on

Los Angeles struggled in every major hitting category except for home runs, which could become an issue now that 36 dingers just got shipped out to Baltimore. The team ranked last in batting average (.225) and doubles, 28th in on-base percentage (.298) and finished in the bottom-10 for OPS, runs scored and triples. Anderson's career numbers were not stellar, but he reached base at a high rate (.362), found some success as a contact hitter and posted a much-discussed 50-homer season.

Furthermore, the former left-handed batter can bring an old-school perspective to the clubhouse. Kurt Suzuki, who turned 42 in October, continues to bring in more experienced individuals to assist him in rejuvenating the Angels. Brady Anderson, Mike Maddux and bench coach John Gibbons are all over 60 years of age. This trio has a wealth of baseball wisdom to share with the first-year manager, who has already spent close to two decades in the game himself.

Suzuki hopes that his version of the Angels is both balanced and prepared. Fans will understandably remain hesitant until proven otherwise, but there is certainly intrigue forming in Anaheim.