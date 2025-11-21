The Los Angeles Angels started their offseason with a surprising trade, acquiring Grayson Rodriguez from the Baltimore Orioles for Taylor Ward. Perhaps the only thing more shocking was Rodriguez's recent revelation.

The right-hander dealt with numerous injuries throughout his Orioles career. And yet, the Angels didn't have him take a physical before agreeing to the trade, via Foul Territory.

“I got a call, ‘You've been traded to the Angels, this is a done deal.' There's no physicals,” Rodriguez said. “We're good to go.”

Grayson Rodriguez says he wasn't required to get a physical before being traded to the Angels.

Rodriguez is adamant that he is fully healthy and will be ready for spring training. The Angels must be fully confident too as they agreed to the trade. However, it's certainly a risk by Los Angeles considering Rodriguez's injury history.

The right hander missed the entire 2025 season with elbow and lat injuries, ultimately undergoing surgery for the former issue. He's had plenty of time to rehab the injury, but Rodriguez is a bit of a wild card entering the 2026 season.

Los Angeles was willing to take the chance, partially because he is under team control through the 2029 season. Furthermore, the last time Rodriguez was on the mound in 2024, he put up 3.86 ERA and a 130/36 K/BB ratio over his 20 starts.

Still, the Angels need Rodriguez to last over the course of an entire season to be a true asset. If he can remain on the diamond and put up the numbers he did in 2024 or better, then he'd be a steal for Los Angeles. But based on his past injury situation, that is a big if.