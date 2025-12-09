Cody Bellinger is one of the big names available in MLB free agency after a strong season with the New York Yankees. Bellinger's agent is Scott Boras, a super agent known for his quirky press conferences. According to Boras, there are eight teams vying for the outfielder. The way he told everyone, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, was something out of a Dr. Seuss book.

“It's not for me to Judge, but great players see Red if they have a big bat Yanked out of their lineup. I haven't Met a team that Dodges a five-tool player. To Phil the center field need is a Giant step towards the playoffs. North and south outfielders that fly with power, they're rare Birds. In the offseason, there's a lot of startup to organizations, and for that reason, there's a lot of Angel investors that are looking for very versatile outfielders. So other than that, Belli doesn't have much interest.”

Boras dropped hints on eight teams that are asking about Bellinger. The Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Angels are the teams. Overall, Boras did a nice job just saying the team's name. “North…Birds” was a stretch, but it got the point across.

Article Continues Below

Bellinger is a former MVP from his time with the Dodgers. Now, after one great season with the Yankees, he has one last chance to cash in. He has the right teams involved, as many of the high-spending teams are in Boras' riddle.

The Reds stick out as a small-market team that has thrown its hat in the ring for Bellinger. They tried to sign Kyle Schwarber, offering him a four-year deal worth over $30 million per year. Bellinger likely will not sign a deal that short. But if they lengthen the Schwarber offer, they could stun the world.