After another disappointing season in 2025, the Los Angeles Angels have a new manager in Kurt Suzuki. Although the former big-league catcher is signed to just a one-year deal, respected veteran pitching coach Mike Maddux elected to join him at Angel Stadium. The presence of Maddux is one major reason why new starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez is excited to begin with the Angels, per team beat reporter Rhett Bollinger on X, formerly Twitter.

“Grayson Rodriguez doesn't believe his mechanics are in need of a major overhaul,” posted Bollinger on Wednesday afternoon. “But he's excited to work with veteran pitching coach Mike Maddux and is willing to make tweaks. He found out he was traded after landing in Tampa to work at the Orioles' Spring Training complex.”

Rodriguez has been out due to injuries since July 2024. Multiple different ailments, such as his back, elbow, and shoulder, have kept him off the mound. Now, he'll look to build a fresh start out West under the tutelage of Maddux. Despite the odd coaching situation, it's clear that Maddux has his work cut out for him. Can the longtime pitching guru solve the Angels' pitching woes once and for all?

Can Mike Maddux help turn around the Angels' pitching staff?

Article Continues Below

Rodriguez is set to join an Angels rotation including Yusei Kikuchi, Caden Dana, and other options. It's certainly possible that GM Perry Minasian continues to hunt for more pitching help this offseason, as the Halos' starting rotation is filled with question marks. Those include the health of Rodriguez and the continued development of young starters like Dana.

That doesn't include the bullpen, which has several young, intriguing options, such as Ben Joyce and Ryan Zeferjahn. The lack of bona fide options throughout the staff means Maddux will have his work cut out for him. If the longtime pitching coach can unlock the potential of the Angels' pitching staff, then Suzuki and Minasian may once again be in charge come next winter.