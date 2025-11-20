The Los Angeles Angels are currently in the early stages of a 2025-26 offseason that could be very consequential for the future direction of the franchise. The Angels are coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign in which they missed the playoffs altogether, finishing the season at 72-90, good for last place in the competitive AL West race.

Earlier this week, the Angels shook things up by trading slugger Taylor Ward to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. The move helped clear up the logjam the Angels currently have at that position, but reportedly, they may not be done addressing that issue, per the latest intel.

“One other thing to keep in mind when assessing Rodriguez-for-Ward deal: Severe shortage of RHH OFers available in both free-agent and trade markets. Ward and former Angels teammate Jo Adell probably the best,” reported MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and MLB on FOX on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, there is certainly not a plethora of right handed outfielders available in free agency currently in the MLB, so it would behoove the Angels to take calls on some of their other players in that position in the hopes that other teams might overpay for their services.

Still, it remains to be seen whether or not anything will actually come to fruition on that front this offseason.

In any case, the Angels are slated to get spring training for the upcoming 2026 MLB season underway in February, while the season itself is set to kick off in March.