It's been a big week in Orange County, as the Los Angeles Angels made a Taylor Ward trade this week, sending him to the Baltimore Orioles for Grayson Rodriguez. Now, the Halos received some big news about their newest starting pitcher, according to Baseball America's managing editor, Taylor Blake Ward.

“Perry Minasian says Grayson Rodriguez will start throwing bullpens in January and is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2026,” Ward noted on X, formerly Twitter.

This was great news for the Angels, who made one of the first moves in the MLB offseason after another disappointing season. While some question the Angels and their moves, this was a needed move for starting pitching. The starting rotation ranked 28th in team ERA last season, emphasizing a big need for a new starting pitcher.

Rodriguez missed the 2025 season with right elbow inflammation. Before that, he went 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA in the 2024 season. In the 2023 season, Rodriguez went 7-4 with a 4.35 ERA. Although it's a risk to take on a pitcher with elbow issues, the Angels also get a guy who has been a good starting pitcher when he's been healthy.

Rodriguez joins a rotation that includes Yusei Kikuchi, Jose Soriano, Mitch Farris, and Caden Dana. While this was a good acquisition for the team, the Halos might add more pitchers this winter. Rodriguez can become a top-of-the-rotation starter, but the Angels may opt to try for another frontline starting pitcher before the 2026 MLB season begins to add depth.