The Los Angeles Angels have failed to reach the postseason over the past decade. LA hasn't played meaningful October baseball since 2014. Pitching has long been a problem for the Halos. While the Angels have added some pitching already this offseason, there are three specific pitchers who they should consider singing amid their pursuit of snapping their postseason drought.

Mike Trout isn't the player he once was. Anthony Rendon may retire soon. Still, pitching remains the area of need the ball club must address sooner rather than later.

Without further ado, here are three pitchers the Angels must consider signing in MLB free agency.

A 2023 All-Star, it's no secret that Gallen did not have his best season in 2025. Despite pitching in 33 games, Gallen turned in a lackluster 4.83 ERA while walking a career-high 66 hitters. He still struck out 175 batters in his 192 innings of work, but it was a forgettable campaign overall for Gallen in his possible final year with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Now a free agent, the 30-year-old may welcome the opportunity for a fresh start. Who wouldn't want to pitch in beautiful Southern California? Sure, the Angels have struggled, but they play in a gorgeous ball park where the weather is often quite nice.

For the Angels, signing Gallen would give them a pitcher with a Cy Young ceiling — something they have desperately needed for years. Los Angeles hasn't featured a true ace in a while. Even while Shohei Ohtani was in Anaheim, he was limited at times on the mound due to position player duties/injuries.

The Angels need an ace for the future, though. Gallen may be seeking a one-year prove it type of deal. If he's open to signing a multi-year contract, bringing him to Orange County should be something the Halos seriously consider.

Not only would signing Valdez boost the Angels' rotation, but the move would also deal a blow to their American League West rival, the Houston Astros.

Valdez is a two-time All-Star, most recently making an appearance in the Midsummer Classic in 2023. In 2025, he turned in a respectable 3.66 ERA while striking out 187 hitters across 192 innings.

The 32-year-old will probably be more open to signing a long-term deal than Gallen. Valdez has a proven track record and is possibly seeking his final large contract at the MLB level. Similarly to Gallen, Valdez would give the Angels a true ace.

King, 30, worked as a versatile pitcher with the New York Yankees to begin his career, serving in both starting and relief roles. After landing with the San Diego Padres in 2024 as a result of a trade, King transitioned to a full-time starting pitcher — a decision that looks like a terrific move.

King finished the '24 campaign with a 2.95 ERA and followed that up with a 3.44 ERA in 2025. He was limited to 15 games pitched in 2025, but his ceiling remains high nonetheless.

A move to Anaheim would allow King to remain in Southern California. The Angels would have their aforementioned much-needed ace as well.

King is another guy who will likely be open to agreeing to a long-term contract. At 30 years old, a team may be willing to offer him five or more years while paying him a lucrative amount of money.

The Angels need to make a big splash in the pitching market, and signing any of these three pitchers would help them accomplish that feat without question.