The Los Angeles Angels made an eye-opening trade to open their offseason, acquiring right-hander Grayson Rodriguez from the Baltimore Orioles. While he has shown flashes of potential, injuries have ultimately cast a grey cloud over Rodriguez's MLB career.

But as prepares to start anew with the Angels, Rodriguez claims he is now fully healthy. After undergoing elbow surgery to address a longstanding issue, the righty is ready to return to the mound, via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.

“Absolutely. I had some bone spurs removed back in August this year. That was something that's kind of lingered with me for about three or four seasons now. I've had them for a while and kind of just got to the point where I really couldn't pitch through it,” Rodriguez said. “Pretty sure that's kind of what was causing some of the lat injuries. So just being able to get those out of there. My arm feels great right now throwing. There's really no question for me to be ready for spring training.”

Article Continues Below

Due to his elbow and lat injuries, Rodriguez didn't pitch during the 2025 campaign. He last appeared over 20 games during the regular season, posting a 3.86 ERA and a 130/36 K/BB ratio. Over his 43 total games in the majors, the righty has a 4.11 ERA and a 259/78 K/BB ratio.

For Rodriguez to make an impact on the Angels, he will need to prove he is past his injury issues. If he can achieve that, Los Angeles has made a shrewd move. The right-hander is under team control through the 2029 season.

Rodriguez is at least entering the offseason program confident about his health. The Angels are still sure to pay close attention to their newest trade acquisition and his elbow throughout the 2026 campaign.