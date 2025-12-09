The Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox agreed on a trade on Tuesday evening. Vaughn Grissom is going to the Angels from the Sox, according to MLB Insider Jeff Passan.

The Red Sox have been wheelin' and dealin' since the start of the offseason by making a handful of trades. The most notable trade was acquiring starting pitcher Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals. Now, the Sox have dealt away a promising infielder in Vaughn Grissom.

Mark Feinsand reported that outfielder Isaiah Jackson is going back to the Red Sox for Grissom.

Grissom did not have many opportunities with the Red Sox. In 31 games and 105 at-bats, Grissom hit .190 with a .465 OPS. He drove in only six runners with three extra-base hits. He performed much better with the Atlanta Braves the two years prior, before he was traded to Boston ahead of last season. In 2022, Grissom hit .291 with five homers and 18 RBIs.

This is a great trade for the Angels. Grissom has an opportunity to play at either shortstop or second base. Second base seems the likely option with Zach Neto and Yoan Moncada handling the left side of the infield. The Angels recently traded away Taylor Ward to the Baltimore Orioles for Grayson Rodriguez. The Angels are trying to reshape their roster to compete in the American League.

Isaiah Jackson was Angels' No. 25 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Jackson hit .219 with one home run, four RBIs, and a .668 OPS in 10 High A+ games in 2025. It is a very short sample size, so it is too early to tell how this trade can pan out for the Red Sox.