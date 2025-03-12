When news broke that Dave Roberts had agreed to a new four-year, $32,4 million extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers, it took the MLB by storm.

One of the most successful managers in recent memory, the Dodgers skipper has won the NL West in all but one of his seasons with the team while winning the World Series twice, in 2020 and 2024. With his new contract, Roberts becomes the highest-paid coach in MLB, and nobody is more excited about that fact than Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers president of baseball operations.

Releasing an official statement on the signing, Friedman celebrated Roberts' success in Los Angeles, noting that the team couldn't be more thrilled to keep working with the skipper into the future.

“We could not be more thrilled about continuing our long-running partnership with Dave. As we've preached time and time again, continuity and stability are staples of this organization, and we are incredibly excited that this agreement allows us to maintain our focus of working together towards bringing more championships to Los Angeles,” Andrew Friedman said via Bob Nightengale.

“Dave's leadership, both on the field and in the clubhouse, elevates those around him and allows our players to go and perform at an elite level night in and night out. He has become a strong presence in the community and represents all the best qualities of our organization.”

Originally joining the Dodgers in 2016 after some interim action with the San Diego Padres in 2025, Roberts has one of the most impressive resumes in the league, holding an 851 and 506 record without a single losing season. Roberts has also been incredibly successful in the playoffs, holding a 56-44 record in the postseason, including four trips to the World Series.

Can the Dodgers keep their success going into the future? Will they be able to have another parade down Grande Ave next spring, thanks to the additions of Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, and company? Or will the weight of being the NFL's modern-day Evil Empire be too hard to overcome, considering every team in the MLB will be gunning for them? While only time will tell, it's nice to know that LA has their guy for this 2025 season and beyond, as they'll need a darn good manager to keep this team on the right track.