The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin to take on the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS on Monday night, and one of the matchup’s most prominent figures has already dropped a take that will ensure a fiery set.

Despite their modest payroll and scrappy disposition, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts refuses to take the Pat Murphy-led Brewers lightly.

“Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who used to be on Murphy’s coaching staff in San Diego, made sure that his players aren't buying it,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote.

“They're just gritty, they're tough,” Roberts said, “and they take on Murph's personality. They've got some guys that can slug. They've got some athleticism. They really defend well. They can pitch well. They've got complete buy-in, and so they're hungry. Those things are components that are scary.

“So, anything Murph speaks to, in the Lou Holtz vein, we're not buying, because that's a very good ballclub.”

The Brewers earned the best record in the National League this season and are coming off an NLDS victory against the Chicago Cubs. Even still, Murphy and his team have come to view themselves as underdogs during their deep postseason run.

Article Continues Below

“We’re just a bunch of average Joes,” said Murphy. “Yelly [All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich] calls it the collection of misfit toys. Everybody has been DFA’d or moved around or been through really tough stretches.”

It does not sound like any of the Dodgers will be fooled by Milwaukee’s humility.

“I’m not falling for the ‘Average Joes,’” Snell said. “They’re not. They have the best record in the NL. They’re a really good team.”

The Dodgers and Brewers will begin their NLCS on Monday night.