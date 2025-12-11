The Toronto Blue Jays are still haunted by the ending of their unforgettable World Series Game 7 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and now their manager is publicly reliving the moment. In a recent appearance, John Schneider shared his deep regret about one specific decision that may have changed the outcome of the 2025 Fall Classic. He admitted that the play has run through his mind thousands of times, each viewing reminding him how a single choice in the most pressurized ninth inning of his career may have shifted the entire trajectory of the franchise.

During the ninth inning of that decisive Game 7 at Rogers Centre, the score was tied 4-4 with one out and the bases loaded. Isiah Kiner-Falefa stood on third base, representing the potential walk-off run. On the next pitched, Daulton Varsho hit a ground ball to second baseman Miguel Rojas, who fired home to catcher Will Smith, beating Kiner-Falefa by mere inches. The out dismantled the Blue Jays best chance to win before the Dodgers captured the title in the 11th inning.

Speaking on the Foul Territory Network, in a segment shared to X (formerly known as Twitter), Schneider reflected on what went wrong and what still weighs on him today.

“He's gotten the brunt of it, and I hate that he's wearing it.”

John Schneider says his staff could've done a better job of getting Isiah Kiner-Falefa off the bag a little more in the ninth inning of Game 7. "He's gotten the brunt of it, and I hate that he's wearing it." pic.twitter.com/5LwQp2DEXr — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 10, 2025

The manager admitted that the Blue Jays coaching staff instructed Kiner-Falefa to take a conservative lead—just 7.8 feet, according to Statcast—to avoid a back-pick throw from Smith. In hindsight, Schneider believes the team could have pushed him “a step or two farther down the line,” a difference that might have delivered the championship run.

Schneider’s comments mark a rare public acknowledgment of tactical regret at the highest level. By shifting responsibility from player to staff, he showed both accountability and leadership. For the Blue Jays, that reflection captures the heartbreak of how a single step in World Series Game 7 can define an entire season—and stay with a team forever.