A few months ago, Freddie Freeman was dancing the night away after the Los Angeles Dodgers won their second straight World Series. Now the question arises as to whether he intends to take part in the 2026 World Baseball Classic in March for Team Canada.

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Canada manager Ernie Whitt says Freeman is having “some procedures done” and more will be known at a later time. In the same breath, Dodgers' executive Andrew Friedman said that he didn't believe that Freeman needed any procedures done.

Last year, Freeman had to undergo ankle surgery. At the outset of the season, Freeman's ankle problems continued. Overall, he finished the year batting .295 with 164 hits, 24 home runs, and 90 RBIs.

In the World Series, he finished with a .207 average, one home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored over the course of seven games. When it comes to the WBC, Canada has participated but has never advanced past the first round.

In the first tournament in 2006, they upset Team USA. Freeman played during the 2023 tournament. In four games, he batted .200 with three runs, 2 RBIs, one walk, and one strikeout, but no home runs. Against Great Britain, he drove in two runs and scored three.

Ultimately, Freeman left the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

Article Continues Below

Freddie Freeman's journey from Canada to the Dodgers

Though he was born in California, Freeman was the product of a father from Windsor, Ontario, and a mother from Peterborough, Ontario. He holds dual citizenship and plays for Canada in all international tournaments. The motivation is to honor his mother, who passed away from cancer when he was 10 years old.

In 2010, Freeman made his way to the major leagues with the Atlanta Braves. In 2021, he was part of the team that won the World Series. The following year, he was traded to the Dodgers and signed a six-year $162 million deal.

In 2024, Freeman was the World Series MVP after the Dodgers defeated the Yankees.