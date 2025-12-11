The Los Angeles Dodgers are fresh off their second consecutive World Series championship. Los Angeles has already gotten even stronger, solving their closer uncertainty by signing Edwin Diaz to a three-year, $69 million contract. With a plethora of starting rotation depth, Tyler Glasnow's name has emerged in trade rumors.

According to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, the Dodgers are “not opposed to moving” Glasnow.

“Tyler Glasnow's name has come up in conversations, and the Dodgers would not be opposed to moving him,” Gonzalez wrote in a recent article for ESPN.

This isn't the first time Glasnow has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate this offseason. It does provide an update, though, suggesting Los Angeles is at least open to the idea of moving the right-handed hurler.

Glasnow agreed to a five-year extension after getting traded to the Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season. His deal guarantees him at least two more seasons of making $30 million each year, and the contract also includes a 2028 club option. So, why would the Dodgers trade him?

LA features some of the best starting pitching depth in the league despite Clayton Kershaw's retirement. Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell will lead the rotation, while Roki Sasaki, Gavin Stone and Emmet Sheehan are among the other rotation candidates for the future.

With so much starting pitching, the Dodgers could move Glasnow to strengthen a different area of need. Admittedly, Los Angeles' roster doesn't have too many questions. The Dodgers are a juggernaut at the moment.

Nevertheless, Andrew Friedman always seems to be one step ahead of the competition. However, only time will tell if Tyler Glasnow ends up being traded.