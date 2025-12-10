The Los Angeles Dodgers may not be done making noise this winter. Fresh off their headline-grabbing deal with star closer Edwin Diaz, team president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman delivered a carefully worded comment that has fueled even more Dodgers offseason rumors at the 2025 MLB Winter Meetings in Orlando.

Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain asked the highly successful executive whether the Dodgers may pursue another major signing following the three-year deal with the former New York Mets closer on Tuesday. McKain later shared the exchange on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he noted the following quote, which came off as confident and intentionally mysterious.

“I would say we definitely can. How likely is it? That’s another question.”

The timing of the comments added even more intrigue, as the Winter Meetings have already seen several aggressive moves across the league. With many top free agents still available, the market remains wide open for a club willing to stretch its payroll further, and the Dodgers have shown little hesitation in that area. Their recent track record suggests they will explore every avenue, from frontline pitching to possible upgrades in the outfield or infield. Industry insiders believe the team’s willingness to stay engaged signals that more negotiations are underway, even if Friedman won’t hint at specific targets.

The quote immediately sparked speculation across baseball circles, with analysts wondering whether Los Angeles could chase another elite arm or add a premier bat before the week ends. Names like Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, and Framber Valdez have surfaced in rumors, suggesting that Friedman’s “definitely can” remark was more than a throwaway line.

Observers noted that the Dodgers have developed a pattern of striking late in the market, making this stage of the week especially intriguing. Several agents have suggested that discussions with the club remain active, increasing the chance that another notable move could emerge without warning.

For now, his words have left rival executives guessing — and fans buzzing — as the Dodgers continue to dominate headlines deep into December.