When news broke that the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Edwin Diaz to a new three-year, $69 million free agent contract, it seemed like everyone in the MLB world had an opinion on the subject.

For the New York Mets, his former team, the reception was largely negative, with fans and pundits questioning losing the superstar reliever over a few million dollars, even as their President of Baseball Operations renewed his faith in Devin Williams.

And as for the Dodgers side? Well, it feels like late October all over again in Los Angeles, with fans imagining a world with an All-Star reliever entering the ninth inning instead of Tanner Scott, who blew 10 saves last season before being held off the World Series roster entirely.

Taking to social media to comment on the move, super utilityman Kike Hernandez decided to take his attitude from the World Series celebration and ride that into December, reminding the other 29 teams around MLB what happens when they mess around.

Kiké Hernández reacted to the Dodgers reportedly signing Edwin Díaz 👀 pic.twitter.com/5LfWFrM4l8 — Dodger Blue (@DodgerBlue1958) December 10, 2025

Now, for fans in the know, Hernandez and Diaz are actually tight, having taken a picture together with Bad Bunny while in civilian garb. Both are from Puerto Rico, and Hernandez helped to pave the way for players like Diaz to make it to the big leagues, being drafted into the Houston Astros system in 2009, three years before the Seattle Mariners made Diaz the 98th overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft.

Did Hernandez play up the hype of Hollywood for Diaz in free agency? It's hard to say, but one thing is for sure: the left fielder/third baseman/first baseman/occasional pitcher is happy to have his fellow countryman in LA this fall in the pursuit of a three-peat.