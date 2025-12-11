Life at Chavez Ravine has been great this week after the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Edwin Diaz to be their new closer. Now, the Dodgers' free agency goals have shifted. There is a lot of interest in Kyle Tucker, and their talks with him have been reminiscent of their discussions with Bryce Harper, according to David Vassegh, host of Dodgers Talk.

Where are the Dodgers turning their attention after the reported record signing of Edwin Díaz?@THEREAL_DV | #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/oinMn4qIzm — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Vassegh compared the chase of Tucker to Harper. Mainly, he highlighted that the Dodgers were searching for something short-term, likely three years, with a higher AAV. Vassegh explained that this was the strategy the Dodgers took with Harper a few years ago before he ultimately signed with the Phillies.

Article Continues Below

Tucker had a solid season with the Chicago Cubs, batting .266 with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, and scoring 91 runs while also stealing 25 bases. Additionally, he had a .377 on-base percentage. Despite those numbers, the Cubs let Tucker test free agency and have not extended him. This has opened the floodgates, with many teams vying for his services. In addition to the boys in blue, the New York Yankees are interested in Tucker and have been one of the favorites to sign him.

The Dodgers' alleged interest in Tucker shows they treat every star differently. While they signed Shohei Ohtani to a massive contract, as well as Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, they have been hesitant to extend similar deals to others. Instead, they have chosen a short-term higher-AAV option, which enticed Diaz to sign with them.

Although Harper spurned that offer several years ago, others have been okay with this, with a chance to play for a World Series title. Notably, the Dodgers have won back-to-back championships, making signing with them more appealing. Time will tell whether Tucker chooses the Dodgers, opts to re-sign with the Cubs, or picks a different team entirely. Until then, the Dodgers will remain a presence in the background, structuring deals that entice coveted free agents to pick them and give them a chance at another title.