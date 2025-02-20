The Los Angeles Dodgers have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to their pitching staff, and that's without considering the potential return of Dustin May. While he may not be considered a lock for a spot in the starting rotation currently, May has taken another step toward returning from a lengthy injury layoff for the Dodgers.

May broke in with Los Angeles back in 2019, but he's never pitched in more than 14 games in a single season due to a variety of injuries. He ended up not pitching at all in 2024, but it didn't matter, as the Dodgers went on to win the World Series anyways. Now, it looks like May could be set to rejoin the pitching staff in 2025, as he threw a bullpen session on Thursday.

Dodgers deep pitching staff could be set for Dustin May boost

Los Angeles' starting rotation is headlined by the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, and Clayton Kershaw, meaning that when the team is fully healthy, there may not be a spot for May. However, Ohtani and Kershaw both aren't going to be ready to start the season, meaning May's return from injury could end up being more significant than initially expected.

Even then, May could slot into a role in the bullpen, which could benefit him considering all of the injury woes he has dealt with over the past few years. In his last action on the hill, May posted a 2.63 earned run average while striking out 34 batters over nine starts, but it may take him awhile to get back into form and shake off the rust.

The good news is that Los Angeles has the pitching talent needed at their disposal in order to accommodate May's return, so assuming he makes it through spring training unscathed, he should have a role in the Dodgers pitching staff.