The Los Angeles Dodgers made a roster acquisition on Wednesday that should help the bullpen out in the 2026 season. However, the reliever the club signed is coming off Tommy John surgery.

Reports indicate that the Dodgers are bringing right-handed reliever Evan Phillips back to the roster after giving him a $6.5 million contract, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Phillips sustained an elbow injury in 2025 that forced him to miss the entire campaign after playing in just seven games. He is not due to return until July.

“Right-handed reliever Evan Phillips and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a one-year, $6.5 million contract. Phillips, 31, is coming off Tommy John surgery and is expected to return around July.”

Phillips, who will be entering his ninth season in MLB, has played for the Dodgers since 2021. He's served as a consistent option out of the bullpen for several years now. His return late in 2026 will likely be viewed as a massive addition to the roster, as Phillips should undoubtedly improve the bullpen for the back half of the regular season.

After the Dodgers signed Edwin Diaz in free agency, Evan Phillips' save opportunities will likely go down once he returns. Despite that, he should have plenty of chances as a setup man or middle reliever. Phillips owns a career 3.36 ERA and 1.131 WHIP, along with 291 strikeouts and 46 saves.

The Dodgers are set to begin spring training on February 21 with a game against the Los Angeles Angels. That will be our first look at the back-to-back defending World Series champions, as the club aims to go for three-straight titles.