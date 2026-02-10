The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially confirmed a long-awaited milestone for one of their most respected veterans. On Monday, February 9, the organization unveiled its 2026 promotional calendar, revealing that Miguel Rojas will receive his first-ever Dodgers bobblehead giveaway.

Shortly after the announcement, MLB shared the news on its official X (formerly known as Twitter), posting a graphic that showcased the full Dodgers World Series bobblehead collection and highlighted Rojas’ iconic home run among the franchise’s defining championship moments.

The Dodgers will be giving away a series of bobbleheads this season that depict the pivotal moments in their Game 7 World Series victory 😮 March 28: Will Smith "Game 7 home run" bobblehead

May 8: Miguel Rojas "Game 7 home run" bobblehead

May 27: Yoshinobu Yamamoto "Game 7… pic.twitter.com/5gmmHHFjsH — MLB (@MLB) February 9, 2026

The Dodgers introduced the Game 7 Bobble Series as a four-item collection that celebrates pivotal moments from their Game 7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series. Rojas will receive his bobblehead on Friday, May 8, honoring the most unforgettable swing of his career.

The honor holds special significance because the veteran second baseman enters the 2026 season as his anticipated final year in Major League Baseball. He re-signed with Los Angeles on a one-year, $5.5 million deal knowing retirement was nearing. Rojas has said that receiving a bobblehead at Dodger Stadium ranked high on his personal bucket list.

Despite making his MLB debut in 2014 and spending multiple stints with the Dodgers, Rojas had never received a solo stadium giveaway until now. That absence stood out given his leadership presence and consistent postseason contributions. Entering his farewell season as a back-to-back World Series champion only heightens the moment’s significance.

The bobblehead immortalizes Rojas’ Game 7 home run from the 2025 World Series—a ninth-inning solo shot that tied the game in Toronto. The clutch swing saved the Dodgers' season and paved the way for another championship, solidifying his legacy in the franchise's history.

The Game 7 Bobble Series also includes Will Smith’s Game 7 home run, Yoshinobu Yamamoto recording the final out, and Mookie Betts turning a pivotal double play in extra innings to seal the series.

As he begins what is expected to be his final season, the 36-year-old infielder has brought his career to its peak. Rojas heads into 2026 as a back-to-back World Series champion, his defining moment serving as a lasting symbol of the Dodgers’ championship run.