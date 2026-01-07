The Los Angeles Dodgers and right-handed relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol are reportedly in agreement on a $2.8 million contract to avoid arbitration, per Robert Murray of FanSided.

The deal comes just before the deadline (January 8) to agree to a deal before having to go to arbitration. Anthony Banda and Brock Stewart are among the other arbitration eligible players who the Dodgers could look to agree to contracts with before Thursday's deadline.

Graterol, 27, was acquired by the Dodgers in 2020 from the Minnesota Twins. He's had ups and downs since joining Los Angeles, but he emerged as one of the best relievers in baseball during the 2023 season after pitching to a sparkling 1.20 ERA across 68 appearances.

In 2024, Graterol was limited to just seven total appearances due to injury concerns. He ended up missing all of the 2025 season after undergoing shoulder surgery following the '24 campaign. The Dodgers are hopeful that Graterol will be able to return for the beginning of the 2026 season.

Los Angeles has won back-to-back championships. Still, they would not mind having him return to the bullpen. When Graterol is healthy, he is one of the better right-handed relievers in the entire sport.

Graterol is also still only 27 years old. The Dodgers clearly are not giving up on him, and they will do everything they can to help him stay healthy moving forward. Returning from a year-long absence certainly will not be a simple task, but the Dodgers are one of the best organizations when it comes to helping pitchers find consistent success.