In early February, the news broke that Atlanta Falcons LB James Pearce Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Furthermore, he is facing five felony charges of domestic violence against WNBA player Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks.

Among the charges included was allegedly ramming his Lamborghini SUV into Jackson's vehicle in Doral, Florida.

On Monday, it was reported that police had responded to at least seven 911 calls weeks before Pearce's arrest, per Michael Rothstein and Marc Raimondi of ESPN. The calls came from an unidentified woman saying that Pearce was harassing and stalking her. Furthermore, she had said that Pearce had tried to break into her home.

In November, police responded to a call from a Doral residence by a person whose name has been redacted. On January 13, police told Pearce not to go near his ex-girlfriend's home.

Then, on Jan. 28, a woman identified Pearce during a call to the police, saying she was “in fear”. Allegedly, she said that the door to her residence was damaged. Ultimately, Pearce had left the scene before the police arrived, and the woman stayed at a hotel.

Pearce is coming off his rookie season with the Falcons. He finished with 26 tackles and graduated from the University of Tennessee. Meanwhile, Jackson has played two seasons with the Sparks. Last year, she averaged 14.7 points per game.

His attorneys stated that Pearce “maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story.”

According to Jackson's representatives, she is “willing to testify” if Pearce's case goes to trial.