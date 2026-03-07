The gap in skill between the common man and a professional baseball player is unthinkable. Even those in the minor leagues can crush a pitch from a commoner, while no layman can hit a fastball that's in the high-80s or low-90s in velocity. This is what makes the caliber of those in MLB that much more impressive — how much so for a future Hall of Famer in Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw?

On Friday, star podcaster and entertainer Pat McAfee posted on his official account on X a charity one on one on the diamond against Kershaw, who is preparing for the start of Team USA's journey in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. They had certain dollar amount donations to a charity of their choice for when certain conditions are met. For example, if Kershaw strikes McAfee out, McAfee would donate $1o,000 to charity.

But in a stroke of luck, McAfee even made contact on a pitch from the Dodgers legend, with Kershaw calling it an infield single. This, of course, would have been fielded in an actual game and would have been an easy 6-3 groundout.

(Fast forward to 4:21 to witness McAfee's infield single.)

Me versus the 🐐 @ClaytonKersh22.. I've played baseball one time in my life and I had the INCREDIBLE opportunity to step into the batter's box to BATTLE against an ICON.. all for charity Did I embarrass the progrum? pic.twitter.com/Y8Pe8amOgU — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 6, 2026

What makes this even more hilarious is that Kershaw is barely exerting any effort on those pitches and yet McAfee could still barely muster any contact against him. MLB players deserve all the respect in the world, and this only serves as further evidence of that.

Article Continues Below

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw looks to head to retirement with one last trophy

For so long, it looked as though Kershaw wouldn't break his World Series duck. He had a tendency to falter during the postseason at the exact worst moments, and the Dodgers couldn't get over the hump. But Kershaw is now a three-time World Series champion.

His big-league career may be over, and he'll be headed to Cooperstown the first year he's eligible. But the Dodgers legend, as part of Team USA's squad for the 2026 WBC, has one last chance to secure another piece of silverware.