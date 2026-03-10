The Jaden Schwartz injury on Saturday night is one that every hockey fan hates to see, not only Seattle Kraken supporters. The forward was moving through center ice during the team's 7-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators and was struck in the face by an errant skate. The skate caused Schwartz to fall to the ice in quite a bit of discomfort, and the team announced on Monday that he'll be out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

It comes at the worst possible time for the Kraken, who are in the middle of a playoff push in the Western Conference. The Pacific Division has been weak this season, but Seattle can't afford to lose any veterans who may give them a scoring punch as the postseason approaches. Schwartz was averaging 0.5 points per game this season, and has been over that mark in 10 of his last 11 seasons.

Article Continues Below

The good news for Jaden Schwartz is that, despite an extensive injury history, this is one of his only recorded upper-body issues. Most of the injuries that slowed him down over the past few seasons have been lower-body, which makes it hopeful that he'll make a quicker recovery before the end of the regular season.

The Kraken have now lost two games in a row and are just one point up for the last wild card position. They decided not to be sellers at the deadline and even signed captain Jordan Eberle to a contract extension. Still, that decision could backfire if the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, or Winnipeg Jets find a way to pass them off and steal a playoff spot.