The Los Angeles Dodgers witnessed a glimpse of postseason-level intensity Friday night when closer Edwin Diaz delivered one of the early signature moments of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Pitching for Team Puerto Rico, the former New York Mets closer brought the famous Timmy Trumpet “Narco” entrance to the international stage before helping secure a shutout victory.

The appearance instantly became one of the tournament’s most electric highlights. Diaz entered in the ninth inning during Pool A play and preserved Puerto Rico’s 5–0 victory over Colombia at Hiram Bithorn Stadium. The dramatic entrance amplified the atmosphere as fans rose to their feet while the closer jogged in to secure the final three outs.

For Diaz, the outing also marked a meaningful return to the World Baseball Classic spotlight. The right-hander had not pitched in the tournament since suffering a devastating patellar tendon injury during a celebration following Puerto Rico’s win in 2023. Now healthy and fully dominant again, he reminded the world why he remains one of the sport’s most feared closers.

Puerto Rico had already created separation earlier in the game when the lineup erupted for five runs in the fifth inning. Starter Seth Lugo and a deep bullpen handled the rest, limiting Colombia to just six hits and keeping the scoreboard clean throughout the night.

As the right-hander prepared to close the game, FOX Sports MLB highlighted the dramatic moment on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, capturing the entrance that quickly spread across baseball circles online.

“On the mound to close it out for Puerto Rico: Edwin Diaz 💪”

The moment made rounds across social media as the unmistakable “Narco” entrance returned to the World Baseball Classic stage. Inside the packed San Juan ballpark, the music and atmosphere provided a dramatic finish to Puerto Rico’s dominant performance.

Diaz backed up his entrance by allowing one hit and striking out three in the ninth, sealing the shutout win while offering a glimpse of the dominance the Dodgers hope he brings to the back end of their bullpen in L.A.